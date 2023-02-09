Food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Spice Express, at 24 Church Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.
And Shanghai Garden, at 4 - 6 West End, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on January 4.
It means that of South Holland's 68 takeaways with ratings, 53 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.