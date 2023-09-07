Food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Good Earth Chinese Takeaway, at 24 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.
And Pizza roma, at 26 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on August 2.
It means that of South Holland's 66 takeaways with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.