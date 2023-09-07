Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Good Earth Chinese Takeaway, at 24 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 2.

And Pizza roma, at 26 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of four on August 2.

It means that of South Holland's 66 takeaways with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.