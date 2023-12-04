Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Chameli at 17 St Johns Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Paceys at 22 - 23 Red Lion Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Spalding Bowl at Spalding Bowl 17 Westlode Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Hop In Restaurant at High Road, Weston, Spalding Lincs; rated on October 13

• Rated 3: The Mansion House at Mansion House 45 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Crown Inn at 6 Gosberton Road, Surfleet, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Northgate, Pinchbeck, Spalding Lincs; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: The Black Bull at 7 Market Place, Donington, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on November 16

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: San San Takeaway at 25 High Street, Long Sutton, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Jacks Fish Bar at 14 High Street, Donington, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Holbeach Pizza and Kebab House at 34 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 10

• Rated 3: Holbeach Fish Bar at 24 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on October 28