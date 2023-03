Food hygiene ratings handed to eight South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hub In hub Out at Catholic Church Foxes Low Road, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Holland Market, Spalding; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Holbeach Community Cafe and Larder at Church Street The Reading Rooms, Holbeach, Spalding; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Johnson Community Hospital at 2 Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, Spalding; rated on February 23

• Rated 4: Gurkha Oven at Gurkas Oven 12 Sheep Market, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Ship Inn 154 Reservoir Road, Surfleet, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Pinchbeck United FC at Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field Kings Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: