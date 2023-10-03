Food hygiene ratings handed to five South Holland takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to five takeaways:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 5: Wygate fish and chips at 5 Clover Way, Spalding; rated on September 21

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Fry Guys at Phoenix 17 - 18 Little London, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Crowland Kebabs at 6 East Street, Crowland, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Nicks Plaice at 8 Barrington Gate, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 3: Chilli hut at 12 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 23