Register
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2

Food hygiene ratings handed to five South Holland takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to five takeaways:

• Rated 5: Wygate fish and chips at 5 Clover Way, Spalding; rated on September 21

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Fry Guys at Phoenix 17 - 18 Little London, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Crowland Kebabs at 6 East Street, Crowland, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Nicks Plaice at 8 Barrington Gate, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 3: Chilli hut at 12 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 23

It means that of South Holland's 66 similar establishments with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.