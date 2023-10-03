Food hygiene ratings handed to five South Holland takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to five takeaways:
• Rated 5: Wygate fish and chips at 5 Clover Way, Spalding; rated on September 21
• Rated 5: The Fry Guys at Phoenix 17 - 18 Little London, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Crowland Kebabs at 6 East Street, Crowland, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Nicks Plaice at 8 Barrington Gate, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on September 13
• Rated 3: Chilli hut at 12 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 23
It means that of South Holland's 66 similar establishments with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.