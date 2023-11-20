Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 3: Hop In Restaurant at High Road, Weston, Spalding Lincs; rated on October 13

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 3: Xpress Pizza Kebab Ltd at 1 Westlode Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 13

• Rated 2: Golden Lee at Golden Lee Chinese Takeaway 33 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 13