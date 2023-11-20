Food hygiene ratings handed to three South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Hop In Restaurant at High Road, Weston, Spalding Lincs; rated on October 13
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 3: Xpress Pizza Kebab Ltd at 1 Westlode Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 13
• Rated 2: Golden Lee at Golden Lee Chinese Takeaway 33 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 13