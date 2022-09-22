Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
White Hart, a pub, bar or nightclub at 7 Town Drove, Quadring, Spalding Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Istanbul, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Istanbul 25 Station Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given a score of one on August 17.