Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
Rumblings, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 The Crescent, Spalding, Lincs was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.
And Pizza Roma, a takeaway at 26 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given a score of three on March 15.