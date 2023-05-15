Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two South Holland restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Becca's Ice Cream Parlour, at Unit 6 Holland Market, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 26.

And Burtey Fen Collection, at The Burtey Fen Collection 3 Burtey Fen Lane, Pinchbeck, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given a score of four on April 9.

It means that of South Holland's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.