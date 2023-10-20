Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa at Costa Lincs Gateway Business Park 2 Goodison Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Greggs at Greggs Lincs Gateway Business Park 2 Goodison Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Subway at Subway Lincs Gateway Business Park 2 Goodison Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Gosberton Charcoal Grill Kebab at 1 Spalding Road, Gosberton, Spalding; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: The Cod Squad at Fish Shop 7 Gosberton Road, Surfleet, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5