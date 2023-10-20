Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Costa at Costa Lincs Gateway Business Park 2 Goodison Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Greggs at Greggs Lincs Gateway Business Park 2 Goodison Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Subway at Subway Lincs Gateway Business Park 2 Goodison Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Gosberton Charcoal Grill Kebab at 1 Spalding Road, Gosberton, Spalding; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: The Cod Squad at Fish Shop 7 Gosberton Road, Surfleet, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5