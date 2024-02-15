Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Holland establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe retro at Café Retro 6 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Pippa's Pantry at 32 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Captains Chippy at Henry'S Fish And Chip Cafe 19 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Riverside Bar and Restaurant at 16 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Rustic at 9 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 1

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: