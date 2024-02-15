Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe retro at Café Retro 6 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: Pippa's Pantry at 32 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: Captains Chippy at Henry'S Fish And Chip Cafe 19 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Riverside Bar and Restaurant at 16 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Rustic at 9 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 1
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Phoenix Chinese Takeaway at 18 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on February 9