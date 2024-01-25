Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jan 2024, 10:21 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bentleys Bar and Grill at 2 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Greencore Restaurant at Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck, Spalding Lincs; rated on January 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Granary Bar & Grill at 5 Market Street, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 19