Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bentleys Bar and Grill at 2 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Greencore Restaurant at Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck, Spalding Lincs; rated on January 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Granary Bar & Grill at 5 Market Street, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 19