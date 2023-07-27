Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two South Holland restaurants

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The coffee lounge, at 51-53 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 25.

And Katana Spalding Ltd, at 42 Double Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on July 20.

It means that of South Holland's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.