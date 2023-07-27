Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two South Holland restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The coffee lounge, at 51-53 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 25.
And Katana Spalding Ltd, at 42 Double Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on July 20.
It means that of South Holland's 112 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 102 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.