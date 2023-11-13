Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 17 South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at Greggs 1 Hugh Close, Pinchbeck, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Moulton Mill at The Mill High Street, Moulton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Pit Stop Cafe at Weston Hills Road A P Nurseries Angies Plant Ce, Low Fulney, Spalding Lincs; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: The Noshery Co Cafe at Springfields, Camel Gate, Lincs; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Springfields Outlet Centre Camel Gate, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: MIAMI FRIED CHICKEN at Long Sutton, Spalding; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Subway at Wisbech Road Bp Service Station, Long Sutton, Spalding; rated on October 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Moorings at Public House 123 Commercial Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: The Blue Bell Inn at Cranesgate South Blue Bell Inn, Whaplode St Catherine, Spalding; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Horse & Groom at 65 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at The Red Lion Public House 6 Spalding Road, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: The Swan at The Swan P H 13 High Street, Moulton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 28

• Rated 5: Churchills at 49 West Street Minerva House, Long Sutton, Spalding Lincs; rated on October 25

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Kamble House at 44 Knight Street, Pinchbeck, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Jacks Fish Bar at 39b Holbeach Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Pinchbeck Friar at 27a Church Street, Pinchbeck, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on November 3