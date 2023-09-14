Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kitchen No 1 at Unit 3 22a Market Place, Donington, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Krua Thai at 56 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on August 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ivy Wall at 18 - 19 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: The Rising Sun Country Pub at The Rising Sun Pit Lane, Gedney Drove End, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: