Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five South Holland establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kitchen No 1 at Unit 3 22a Market Place, Donington, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Krua Thai at 56 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on August 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ivy Wall at 18 - 19 New Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: The Rising Sun Country Pub at The Rising Sun Pit Lane, Gedney Drove End, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Turners Fish Restaurant at 20 - 21 Red Lion Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 12