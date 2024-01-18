Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Unicornz & Roderz Bar/Grill at 7 Hoddins Way, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: Elite Sports Academy Limited at 29 Hay Barn Road, Deeping St Nicholas, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 29
• Rated 5: Ooh! Aviator Ltd at Fenland Airfield Jekils Bank, Holbeach St John; rated on December 12
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Top Shop Chippy at 24 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 4