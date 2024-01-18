Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Unicornz & Roderz Bar/Grill at 7 Hoddins Way, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: Elite Sports Academy Limited at 29 Hay Barn Road, Deeping St Nicholas, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 29

• Rated 5: Ooh! Aviator Ltd at Fenland Airfield Jekils Bank, Holbeach St John; rated on December 12

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: