Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Eau Brink Tea Room at 59 Wisbech Road The Barns, Long Sutton, Lincolnshire; rated on January 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Crown & Woolpack Ltd at 7 High Street, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: New Tasty at 25 Winsover Road, Lincolnshire, Spalding; rated on January 19