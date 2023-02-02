Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Eau Brink Tea Room at 59 Wisbech Road The Barns, Long Sutton, Lincolnshire; rated on January 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Crown & Woolpack Ltd at 7 High Street, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on January 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: New Tasty at 25 Winsover Road, Lincolnshire, Spalding; rated on January 19