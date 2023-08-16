Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Old Paper Shop at 4 North Street, Crowland, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Rose & Crown Inn at 1 Low Road, Holbeach Hurn, Spalding Lincs; rated on August 4

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: