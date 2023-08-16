Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Old Paper Shop at 4 North Street, Crowland, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Rose & Crown Inn at 1 Low Road, Holbeach Hurn, Spalding Lincs; rated on August 4
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Golden Kitchen at High Road, Whaplode, Spalding Lincs; rated on August 9