Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Tulip Queen, at Goodison Road Lincolnshire Gateway Business Park, Spalding, Lincs was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 8.
And Benny's Diner, at Wisbech Road, Long Sutton, Spalding was also given a score of five on July 6.
It means that of South Holland's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 96 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.