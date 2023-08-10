Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Dragon Pearl Restaurant, at 3 St Johns Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 4.
And The Crystal Inn, at 5 - 6 Church Gate, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on August 2.
It means that of South Holland's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.