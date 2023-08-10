Register
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two South Holland restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Dragon Pearl Restaurant, at 3 St Johns Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 4.

And The Crystal Inn, at 5 - 6 Church Gate, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on August 2.

It means that of South Holland's 111 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 101 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.