Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Darci's at 26 West End, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: Knights Sports Bar at Glebe Field, Knight Street, Pinchbeck; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: Lodge Farm Cafe at Washway Road, Holbeach, Spalding; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Silverwood Tearoom at Silverwood Nursery Silverwood Garden Centre Browns Gate, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Amy's Kitchen at Unit 3 22a Market Place, Donington, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Crown Hotel at The Crown Hotel 5 West End, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: The Jolly Farmer at Jolly Farmer Public House 28 Roman Road, Moulton Chapel, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: The Rose & Crown at Old Main Road, Fleet Hargate, Spalding Lincs; rated on December 14