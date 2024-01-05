Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to eight South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Darci's at 26 West End, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: Knights Sports Bar at Glebe Field, Knight Street, Pinchbeck; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: Lodge Farm Cafe at Washway Road, Holbeach, Spalding; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Silverwood Tearoom at Silverwood Nursery Silverwood Garden Centre Browns Gate, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Amy's Kitchen at Unit 3 22a Market Place, Donington, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Crown Hotel at The Crown Hotel 5 West End, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: The Jolly Farmer at Jolly Farmer Public House 28 Roman Road, Moulton Chapel, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on December 14