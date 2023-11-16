Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Coffee Pot at The Johnson Community Hospital Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: The Lawns & Lakes Camping and Caravan Site at The Lawns Caravan And Campsite Lowgate Road, Fleet Hargate, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Hat & feathers ltd at 54 Chapel Gate, Sutton St James, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 8
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Five bells at Five Bells Inn Common Way, Tydd St Mary, Wisbech, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Golden Tree Chinese at 51 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 9