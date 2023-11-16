Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Coffee Pot at The Johnson Community Hospital Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: The Lawns & Lakes Camping and Caravan Site at The Lawns Caravan And Campsite Lowgate Road, Fleet Hargate, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hat & feathers ltd at 54 Chapel Gate, Sutton St James, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Five bells at Five Bells Inn Common Way, Tydd St Mary, Wisbech, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: