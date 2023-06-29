Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Moulton Village Hub Cafe at 5 Broad Lane, Moulton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Runways at Fenland Airfield Jekils Bank, Spalding Lincs, Holbeach St. Johns; rated on June 6

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fabs at 82 Holbeach Road, Spalding; rated on June 27