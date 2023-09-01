Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Sunshine Cafe Restaurant at The Maple Leaf 20 - 20a Bridge Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Bookmark at 20 The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: the pantry at gedney hill at Camp Site Springfields 120 North Road, Gedney Hill, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ship at The Olde Ship Inn 89 London Road, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Gedney Hill Golf Club at West Drove North Monkwise Golf Club, Gedney Hill, Spalding; rated on August 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Taste of China at 5 Westlode Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 18