Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sunshine Cafe Restaurant at The Maple Leaf 20 - 20a Bridge Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Bookmark at 20 The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: the pantry at gedney hill at Camp Site Springfields 120 North Road, Gedney Hill, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ship at The Olde Ship Inn 89 London Road, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Gedney Hill Golf Club at West Drove North Monkwise Golf Club, Gedney Hill, Spalding; rated on August 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: