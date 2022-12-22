Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two South Holland establishments
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Poncha Café, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Westlode Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 16.
And Kravings, a takeaway at 50 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire was also given a score of five on December 15.