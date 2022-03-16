Most oversubscribed GP practice in Lincolnshire revealed

A stethoscope on top of patient's files at the Temple Fortune Health Centre GP Practice near Golders Green, London.

The GP practices in Lincolnshire with the most and least patients per doctor have been revealed.

The British Medical Association said large disparities in GP to patient ratios throughout England are "wholly unacceptable" and called on the Government to address the longstanding issues.

NHS Digital figures show 808,481 patients were registered at GP practices in the NHS Lincolnshire CCG area at the end of January – along with the equivalent of 450 full-time GPs.

This means if the patients were equally spread, each GP would be dealing with an average of 1,795 patients – but the figures vary drastically across the 85 practices which were recorded as having patients and any FTE practitioners.

The New Coningsby Surgery has the worst ratio in the area, with 6,876 patients per full-time GP.

This was followed by The Harrowby Lane Surgery (5,692) and The Heath Surgery (4,640).

Patient ratios vary widely across England, from 41,000 patients per GP at a practice in Coventry and Warwickshire, to just 96 at a Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin surgery.

Dr Kieran Sharrock, BMA England GP committee deputy chairman, said: “This data shows worryingly large disparities in GP to patient ratios across the country and it is wholly unacceptable that patients should have to experience such variations in access to care.

“The Government has failed to address the longstanding recruitment and retention issues in general practice and we now have a very unsustainable and unsafe situation where fewer GPs are being tasked with the responsibility of caring for significantly more patients."

Dr Sharrock said the Government has not paid enough attention to the primary care backlog and should provide "urgent and substantial support" to enable high quality care.

Meanwhile, the Lincolnshire practices with the lowest number of patients per GP are Birchwood Medical Practice (746), Dr Sinha & Partners (790) and The Ingham Surgery (829).

The Royal College of GPs said that between September 2015 and December 2021 the number of patients per GP increased by 10%, the number of fully qualified, full-time equivalent GPs fell by 5% and the population grew by 4%.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the RCGP, said some regions are affected worse than others as they face greater difficulties recruiting new GPs.

GP-patient ratios are highest in London (1,998 per GP on average) and lowest in the North West (1,601).

Professor Marshall added: "GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the care they deserve, no matter where they live.

"But the increased workload expected of GPs and their teams while their numbers fail to increase at the necessary pace, is unsustainable."

Along with the hiring of more GPs, he said plans are also needed to keep experienced GPs in the workforce for longer.

The Department of Health and Social Care said there were over 1,600 more FTE doctors in December 2021 than two years previously, with a record-breaking number starting training last year.