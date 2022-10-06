Register
No more deaths recorded in South Holland

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Holland.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:27 pm

A total of 317 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on September 8.

They were among 15,343 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.

A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.