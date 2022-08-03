One more death recorded in South Holland

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Holland.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 5:43 pm

A total of 305 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 304 a week previously.

They were among 14,779 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.

A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.