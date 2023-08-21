Register
Road closures: one for South Holland drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And it is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A47, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.