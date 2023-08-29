Road closures: one for South Holland drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A47, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway.