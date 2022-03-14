Road closures: one for South Holland drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A47, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound and westbound, Wansford to King's Lynn mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.