Road closures: one for South Holland drivers this week
Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A47, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Rings End to South Brink - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.