Road closures: one for South Holland drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:14 pm

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A47, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Rings End to South Brink - carriageway closure and diversion route for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.