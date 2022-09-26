Road closures: one for South Holland drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A47, from 9am October 5 to 3.30pm October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Chain Bridge to Elm - diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Cambridgeshire CC.