Road closures: one for South Holland drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A47, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn roundabout to Elm High Road roundabout - diversion route on behalf of BT.