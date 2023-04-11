Register
Road closures: one for South Holland drivers this week

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

Drivers in and around South Holland will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

A47, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn roundabout to Elm High Road roundabout - diversion route on behalf of BT.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.