Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know

Road closures: two for South Holland drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Holland will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 14:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Holland will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

A47, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture -cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

A47, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.