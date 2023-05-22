Register
Road closures: two for South Holland drivers this week

Drivers in and around South Holland will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A47, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture -cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

A47, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Redmoor Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.