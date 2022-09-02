South Holland establishment given new food hygiene rating
A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Old Black Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Chapelgate, Gedney, Spalding Lincs was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 59 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.