South Holland establishment given new food hygiene rating
A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ye Olde Bridge Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Common, Crowland, Peterborough Cambs was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 59 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.