South Holland establishment given new food hygiene rating

A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ye Olde Bridge Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Common, Crowland, Peterborough Cambs was given the score after assessment on August 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 59 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.