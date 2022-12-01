South Holland establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bar Nine 12, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bar Nine 12 15 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 57 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 45 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.