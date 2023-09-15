South Holland establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Black Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Black Horse P H 66 Siltside, Gosberton Risegate, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 61 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 48 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.