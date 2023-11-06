South Holland establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pied Calf Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Pied Calf Inn 20 Sheep Market, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 60 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.