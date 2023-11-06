Register
South Holland establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pied Calf Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Pied Calf Inn 20 Sheep Market, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 60 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.