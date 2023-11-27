Register
BREAKING

South Holland establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Abbey, a pub, bar or nightclub at 21 East Street, Crowland, Spalding Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 61 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.