South Holland establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A South Holland drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Abbey, a pub, bar or nightclub at 21 East Street, Crowland, Spalding Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on October 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 61 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.