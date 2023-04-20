South Holland house prices dropped slightly in February

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.3%, in South Holland in February, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.2% annual growth.

The average South Holland house price in February was £242,826, Land Registry figures show – a 0.3% decrease on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 1.1%, and South Holland outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Holland rose by £18,000 – putting the area 26th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Broxtowe, where property prices increased on average by 14.1%, to £256,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hinckley and Bosworth gained just 4.5% in value, giving an average price of £282,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in South Holland in February – they dropped 0.6% in price, to £166,189 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 8.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.2% monthly; up 7.9% annually; £303,071 average

down 0.2% monthly; up 7.9% annually; £303,071 average Semi-detached: down 0.5% monthly; up 8.9% annually; £206,723 average

down 0.5% monthly; up 8.9% annually; £206,723 average Flats: down 0.6% monthly; up 3.9% annually; £96,728 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in South Holland spent an average of £205,000 on their property – £16,000 more than a year ago, and £51,000 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £265,000 on average in February – 29% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in South Holland compare?

Buyers paid 2.8% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£250,000) in February for a property in South Holland. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £386,000 on average, and 1.6 times as much as more than in South Holland. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£180,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.

Factfile

Average property price in February

South Holland: £242,826

The East Midlands:£249,751

UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

South Holland: +8.2%

The East Midlands: +7.4%

UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands

