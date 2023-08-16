South Holland house prices dropped slightly in June

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.8%, in South Holland in June, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.8%, in South Holland in June, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.2% annual decline – the worst in the East Midlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average South Holland house price in June was £232,095, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8% decrease on May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.3%, and South Holland was lower than the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Holland fell by £5,300 – putting the area bottom among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rutland, where property prices increased on average by 11%, to £407,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in South Holland spent an average of £196,100 on their property – £4,000 less than a year ago, but £39,800 more than in June 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £252,700 on average in June – 28.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in South Holland in June – they dropped 0.9% in price, to £289,042 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.4%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in South Holland compare?

Buyers paid 6.7% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£249,000) in June for a property in South Holland. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £407,000 on average, and 1.8 times the price as in South Holland. Rutland properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Bolsover (£177,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.

Factfile

Average property price in June

South Holland: £232,095

The East Midlands:£248,678

UK: £287,546

Annual change to June

South Holland: -2.2%

The East Midlands: +2.4%

UK: +1.7%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands