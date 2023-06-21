South Holland house prices increased more than East Midlands average in April

House prices increased by 2.3% – more than the average for the East Midlands – in South Holland in April, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.2% over the last year.

The average South Holland house price in April was £242,928, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on March.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.3%, and South Holland was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Holland rose by £14,000 – putting the area 13th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Melton, where property prices increased on average by 13.3%, to £316,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in West Lindsey lost 0.1% of their value, giving an average price of £208,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in South Holland spent an average of £205,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £50,000 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £265,000 on average in April – 29% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Holland in April – they increased 2.7%, to £96,874 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.2%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.3% monthly; up 6% annually; £303,004 average

up 2.3% monthly; up 6% annually; £303,004 average Semi-detached: up 2.5% monthly; up 6.9% annually; £207,483 average

up 2.5% monthly; up 6.9% annually; £207,483 average Terraced: up 2.2% monthly; up 6.1% annually; £165,417 average

How do property prices in South Holland compare?

Buyers paid 1.9% less than the average price in the East Midlands (£248,000) in April for a property in South Holland. Across the East Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Rutland – £380,000 on average, and 1.6 times the price as in South Holland. Rutland properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Mansfield (£179,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in April

South Holland: £242,928

The East Midlands:£247,634

UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

South Holland: +6.2%

The East Midlands: +4.6%

UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the East Midlands