South Holland house prices leapt 6.4% in February

EMBARGOED TO 00001 TUESDAY OCTOBER 26 File photo dated 14/10/14 of estate agents boards. The housing market is set to record its highest level of sales this year since 2007, according to a property website. Issue date: Tuesday October 26, 2021.

House prices leapt by 6.4% in South Holland in February, new figures show.

The significant boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 19.7% annual growth – the highest in the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average South Holland house price in February was £237,369, Land Registry figures show – a 6.4% increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices decreased 0.4%, and South Holland outperformed the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Holland rose by £39,000 – putting the area top among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Bolsover gained just 4.2% in value, giving an average price of £159,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in South Holland in February – they increased 6.4%, to £296,469 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 19.9%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 6.3% monthly; up 20.2% annually; £201,303 averageTerraced: up 6.2% monthly; up 18.5% annually; £162,035 averageFlats: up 6.2% monthly; up 11.7% annually; £97,426 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in South Holland spent an average of £200,000 on their property – £33,000 more than a year ago, and £54,000 more than in February 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £259,000 on average in February – 29.1% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in South Holland compare?

Buyers paid 0.6% more than the average price in the East Midlands (£236,000) in February for a property in South Holland. Across the East Midlands, property prices are roughly the same as those across the UK, where the average cost £277,000.

The most expensive properties in the East Midlands were in Harborough – £367,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in South Holland. Harborough properties cost 2.3 times as much as homes in Bolsover (£159,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in February

South Holland: £237,369The East Midlands:£235,993UK: £276,755

Annual growth to February

South Holland: +19.7%The East Midlands: +10.9%UK: +10.9%

Best and worst annual growth in the East Midlands