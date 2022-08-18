South Holland restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Snax of Long Sutton, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Market Place, Long Sutton, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 97 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.