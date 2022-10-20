South Holland restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Fun Farm, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at High Road, Weston, Spalding was given the maximum score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 96 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.