South Holland restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 8th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
Hop In Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at High Road, Weston, Spalding Lincs was given the maximum score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Holland's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 95 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.