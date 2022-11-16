South Holland restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Holland restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago
Harrington’s Catering Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at South Holland Centre 23 Market Place, Spalding, Lincolnshire was given the maximum score after assessment on November 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Holland's 109 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 99 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.